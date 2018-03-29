CQL acquires Ann Arbor digital creative agency

GRAND RAPIDS — Digital services provider CQL Corp. has acquired Union Digital Co., an Ann Arbor-based digital commerce and creative agency.

The deal “addresses the increasing needs of CQL’s customers [by] providing them greater capabilities through the expansion of leading strategy, design, and digital transformation work,” according to a statement from CQL, which is based in Grand Rapids.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

CQL specializes in e-commerce, digital marketing, software and digital business strategy.

“Today’s companies face incredible business disruption in rapid technological advancements, forcing them to either adapt or become obsolete,” stated Kevin Antel, CQL’s co-founder, CFO and CIO. “This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to enhancing our digital capabilities to help us serve our customers’ digital transformation needs and advancement at a national scale. Together we will be better able to help clients create differentiated digital experiences, business changing applications, and to support their most ambitious innovations.”