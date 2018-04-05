Huizenga Group affiliate acquires Lakeland Finishing

GRAND RAPIDS — A holding company affiliated with Grand Rapids-based Huizenga Group has acquired a local automotive plastic components supplier.

The deal between Monroe Group Holdings LLC and the Grand Rapids-based Lakeland Finishing Corp. brings “together a strong partnership between the companies in terms of leveraging a full complement of vertical integration and plastic finishing,” according to a statement.

Lakeland Finishing manufactures coated plastic automotive trim parts. The company’s ownership will continue on after the acquisition.

Monroe Group is a subsidiary of the Huizenga Group, a family office for the family of J.C. Huizenga. In 2006, Huizenga Group purchased Monroe LLC, a supplier of plastic automotive instrument cluster needles.

The company did not respond to a request for comment at the time this story was published.

Grand Rapids-based NuVescor Mergers & Acquisitions advised Lakeland in the transaction.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.