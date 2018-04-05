rss icon

Thursday, 05 April 2018 15:21

Parker Hannifin to invest $5 million at Lakeview plant, add 46 jobs

Written by  MiBiz Staff
Parker Hannifin plans to invest $5 million at its plant in Lakeview in Montcalm County. Parker Hannifin plans to invest $5 million at its plant in Lakeview in Montcalm County. COURTESY PHOTO

LAKEVIEW — Parker Hannifin Corp. plans to expand its manufacturing operations in Montcalm County in a move that could create up to 46 jobs.  

A global leader in motion and control technologies for various industries, Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) expects to invest $5 million into a 30,000-square-foot expansion project at its Fluid System Connectors Division facility located at 8790 Tamarack Road in Lakeview, about 20 miles north of Greenville.

According to a statement, Parker consolidated its operations in Ohio to the Lakeview location.

“Bringing these operations together under one roof will create new efficiencies and opportunities for the Fluid System Connectors Division,” a company representative said in a statement.

A diversified industrial and aerospace components manufacturer, Parker employs 116 people at the Lakeland facility and 55,000 globally.

Grand Rapids-based economic development firm The Right Place Inc.Montcalm Economic Alliance, Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC) and the Village of Lakeview collaborated with the company on the project.

The MEDC is awarding the company a $250,000 performance-based Michigan Business Development Program grant to support the expansion.

