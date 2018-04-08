Rockford automation manufacturer acquired by Minnesota packaging company

ROCKFORD — An employee-owned Minnesota company has acquired Integrated Packaging LLC, an automation manufacturer based in Rockford.

The parent company of Alexandria, Minn.-based Douglas Machine Inc., an automated secondary packaging company, is hoping to take “major step towards realizing” its “vision and strategy for sustained value creation” by adding the Rockford-based company to its portfolio of companies, President and CEO Jon Ballou said in a statement.

Integrated Packaging will operate independently as a sister company to Douglas Machine under its employee-owned holding company.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“IPM remains a solutions-based engineering company while Douglas remains an automated secondary packaging solution,” Kaitlin Staniulis, marketing and communications coordinator at Integrated Packaging, wrote in an email to MiBiz. “IPM and Douglas will not be merging together in any way and will continue to operate separately. IPM remains an autonomous integrator free to select the best packaging solutions for its customers.”

Established in 1998 in Kent County, Integrated Packaging has more than 80 employees and serves multiple packaging-related services, including case packing, conveying and palletizing, according to it website.

“(Douglas and IPM) have a virtually identical sense of why our companies exist,” Brad Lamb, president and CEO of IPM, said in a statement. “For Douglas, it is to enrich lives, and for IPM, it is to positively impact others.”