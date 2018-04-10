Clark Hill law firm merges with Texas firm

Detroit-based law firm Clark Hill PLC, which has offices in Grand Rapids and Lansing, announced that it will merge with a Texas law firm effective Wednesday.

The business law firm said it will merge with Dallas-based Strasburger & Price LLP with offices around Texas and in Mexico, creating a law firm of approximately 650 attorneys with 25 offices around the world, according to a statement.

The combined firm will be known as Clark Hill except in Texas, where it will operate as Clark Hill Strasburger.

“Strasburger’s core values and culture are well aligned with ours and its commitment to the highest levels of client and community service is just as strong,” Clark Hill CEO John Hern said in a statement. “This merger aligns perfectly with our strategy of expanding into high growth markets which is also where our clients are moving and where they need our services.”

Specifically, the merger bolsters Clark Hill’s presence in the energy sector as well as other “booming” Texas industries like construction and health care.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The combined firm would have annual revenue of approximately $287 million, according to a February report in The American Lawyer.

The merger with Strasburger & Price is Clark Hill’s second deal since 2013.