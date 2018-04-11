Oliver Products opens medical packaging plant in China

GRAND RAPIDS — A West Michigan-based manufacturer of sterile health care packaging has opened a new 68,000-square-foot plant in China.

The Suzhou plant for Oliver Healthcare Packaging, a division of Grand Rapids-based Oliver Products Co., includes clean room manufacturing, testing, laboratory, and warehouse and distribution, according to a statement.

Oliver’s product capabilities in Suzhou include pouch making, roll stock converting (including slitting and printing), die-cut lid manufacturing, and mounting card production for medical devices and pharmaceutical products.

“Our customer base has grown significantly in the Asia Pacific market, and we are doing all we can to help drive and support their success, including opening this facility in addition to a regional office in Singapore,” CEO Mike Benevento stated. “Investments like these are critical to delivering what our customers need from a global supplier.”

Oliver also expects to open a technical service center and lab in Ireland later this year, according to a statement.