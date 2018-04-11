rss icon

Wednesday, 11 April 2018 09:20

Oliver Products opens medical packaging plant in China

Written by  MiBiz Staff
Rate this item
(1 Vote)
Oliver Products opened a new medical device and pharmaceutical packaging plant in Suzhou, China. Oliver Products opened a new medical device and pharmaceutical packaging plant in Suzhou, China. COURTESY PHOTO

GRAND RAPIDS — A West Michigan-based manufacturer of sterile health care packaging has opened a new 68,000-square-foot plant in China.

The Suzhou plant for Oliver Healthcare Packaging, a division of Grand Rapids-based Oliver Products Co., includes clean room manufacturing, testing, laboratory, and warehouse and distribution, according to a statement.

Oliver’s product capabilities in Suzhou include pouch making, roll stock converting (including slitting and printing), die-cut lid manufacturing, and mounting card production for medical devices and pharmaceutical products.

“Our customer base has grown significantly in the Asia Pacific market, and we are doing all we can to help drive and support their success, including opening this facility in addition to a regional office in Singapore,” CEO Mike Benevento stated. “Investments like these are critical to delivering what our customers need from a global supplier.”

Oliver also expects to open a technical service center and lab in Ireland later this year, according to a statement. 

Read 62 times Last modified on Wednesday, 11 April 2018 09:38
Published in In the News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « Clark Hill law firm merges with Texas firm Conway MacKenzie opens Grand Rapids office »
back to top
Triangle Associates April 2018 - Reliability

Breaking News

«
<
April 2018
>
»
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 1 2 3 4 5

Follow MiBiz

Submit to Delicious Submit to Digg Submit to Facebook Submit to Google Bookmarks Submit to Stumbleupon Submit to Twitter Submit to LinkedIn