Conway MacKenzie opens Grand Rapids office

GRAND RAPIDS — Management consulting and financial advisory firm Conway MacKenzie Inc. opened an office in the Waters Building on Ottawa Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids office.

Managing Director Steve Conley will lead the Grand Rapids office for the Birmingham-based Conway MacKenzie. Conley was previously the CFO and corporate treasurer at National Heritage Academies in Grand Rapids.

“As the Grand Rapids market continues to thrive, so does our firm,” Steve Wybo, senior managing director who oversees Conway MacKenzie’s operations in Michigan, said in a statement. “We are committed to continuously providing value to our clients from this epicenter for business. We are greatly looking forward to working even more closely with the West Michigan marketplace and community, and believe that Steve Conley is a great addition to our team to lead our efforts on the west side of the state.”

Conway MacKenzie has 11 offices across the U.S. and plans to add staff in Grand Rapids.