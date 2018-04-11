JR Automation acquires two Utah companies

HOLLAND — A West Michigan manufacturer of custom automation equipment has acquired two Utah-based automation companies.

The deal for Setpoint Systems and Setpoint Inc. of Ogden, Utah positions the private equity-backed JR Automation Technologies LLC of Holland to further expand its industrial automation offerings for global clients, according to a statement.

“As part of JR Automation, Setpoint Systems and Setpoint Inc. will become even more effective, bringing together their history of excellence and innovation with JR Automation's global footprint and capabilities,” Chairman and CEO Mike DuBose said in a statement.

Setpoint Systems is an automation engineering company specializing in turn-key custom automation solutions. Setpoint Inc. designs motion control systems for amusement park rides. The companies specialize in automation solutions for industries such as e-commerce, amusement and other industries.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Previously, JR Automation acquired the automation systems business of Waverly, Iowa-based Doerfer Corp. in December.

Since 2015, JR Automation has been owned by Crestview Partners, a New York-based private equity firm. Through its global footprint, the company makes automation equipment for the automotive, medical device and aerospace industries.