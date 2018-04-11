Dairy processor to expand Wyoming plant

WYOMING — A dairy processor plans to expand its existing facility in West Michigan.

Agropur Inc., an American subsidiary of the Canada-based Agropur Cooperative, will invest $21.3 million in new equipment and building modifications at its Wyoming facility at 5252 Clay St. SW. The project will address capacity needs to meet growing customer demands, including the creation of up to 62 jobs over the next three years, according to a statement.

“This investment is a key to continuing Agropur’s impressive growth, and will also create jobs in the state of Michigan,” Doug Simon, president of U.S. operations at Agropur, said in a statement.

Agropur processes more than 13 billion pounds of milk per year at 39 North American plants. At its Wyoming facility, Agropur employs 161 people and produces several non-dairy products, including soy milk.

Agropur chose Wyoming over competing sites in other states.

According to a memo from the Michigan Economic Development Corp., construction upgrades at the facility will cost roughly $2.9 million, which will go to increase the building’s ceiling height and to improve the electrical infrastructure.

Additionally, the proposed project will increase production capacity at the facility, according to the memo.

Agropur received a performance-based $434,000 Michigan Business Development Program from the MEDC to support the expansion. The company also is seeking a P.A. 198 tax abatement from the city of Wyoming.

The Right Place Inc., a regional economic development organization based in Grand Rapids, helped the company access workforce training resources at West Michigan Works!