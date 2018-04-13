Catalyst Development plans 7-story, mixed-use building in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO — Developers are planning a multi-story, mixed-use development in downtown Kalamazoo that could begin to take shape this summer.

Catalyst Development Co. LLC plans to break ground in July on a proposed $70 million, seven-story project at the southwest corner of North Edwards Street and Water Street on what’s currently a city-owned parking lot, according to a statement released yesterday.

Plans for the 290,000-square-foot development call for two floors of residential housing, four floors of Class A office space and more than 300 parking spaces within a multi-level parking deck.

A number of notable tenants already have committed to taking office space in the planned development. They include law firm Warner Norcross & Judd LLP and economic development organization Southwest Michigan First, as well as The Kalamazoo Promise and The Kalamazoo Promise Institute, a new think tank the organization plans to create.

Kalamazoo-based architecture firm TowerPinkster is designing the building while CSM Group Inc. will manage construction.

“We are excited about the opportunity to create a unique space with innovative tenants in the central core of Downtown Kalamazoo,” Bill Johnston, owner of Catalyst Development Co., said in a statement. “Catalyst has been working for over two years to meet the programming needs of these collaborative organizations while simultaneously searching for design and application strategies that will enhance our downtown business district. The sense of community within the design and space is terrific.”