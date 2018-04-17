rss icon

Tuesday, 17 April 2018

HopCat location planned for downtown Holland

Written by  MiBiz Staff
HopCat location planned for downtown Holland COURTESY RENDERING

HOLLAND –– BarFly Ventures LLC continues to grow its brand of HopCat craft-beer-focused bars.

The Grand Rapids-based hospitality company announced yesterday that it would open a HopCat location in downtown Holland as part of the $30 million mixed-use development planned by Geenen DeKock Properties LLC. MiBiz previously reported on the development.

The proposed 6,200-square-foot Holland bar, the brand’s 18th location, will be part of the overall redevelopment set to include a movie theater, retail, apartments and condominiums as well as a 380-space parking deck.

BarFly Ventures announced last month that it would open a second Grand Rapids-area HopCat location within the Celebration Village development along the East Beltline Avenue.

Last modified on Tuesday, 17 April 2018 10:41
Published in In the News
