HopCat location planned for downtown Holland

HOLLAND –– BarFly Ventures LLC continues to grow its brand of HopCat craft-beer-focused bars.

The Grand Rapids-based hospitality company announced yesterday that it would open a HopCat location in downtown Holland as part of the $30 million mixed-use development planned by Geenen DeKock Properties LLC. MiBiz previously reported on the development.

The proposed 6,200-square-foot Holland bar, the brand’s 18th location, will be part of the overall redevelopment set to include a movie theater, retail, apartments and condominiums as well as a 380-space parking deck.

BarFly Ventures announced last month that it would open a second Grand Rapids-area HopCat location within the Celebration Village development along the East Beltline Avenue.