Tuesday, 17 April 2018 10:46

Progressive AE expands with Holland office

HOLLAND — Architecture and engineering firm Progressive AE Inc. plans to open an office in downtown Holland.

Executives at the Grand Rapids-based firm say the company’s growing client roster on the lakeshore makes opening the Holland office “a logical step” for growth.

“We’ve been actively working with lakeshore-based clients, particularly Holland, for many years,” Brad Thomas, president and CEO of Progressive AE, said in a statement.

The company counts Holland Energy Park, Holland Hospital and West Michigan Regional Airport as noteworthy lakeshore clients.

The downtown Holland office will be located at 3 W. 8th St. and will make for Progressive AE’s fourth office, in addition to its Grand Rapids headquarters and satellite locations in Charlotte, N.C. and Muskegon.

