Lambert, Edwards & Associates acquires NYC financial communications firm

GRAND RAPIDS — Public relations and investor relations firm Lambert, Edwards & Associates Inc. has acquired Owen Blicksilver Public Relations Inc. of New York City.

Through the acquisition, Lambert Edwards will create a top 10 investor relations, transaction, and financial communications firm, and adds an experienced team in financial communications. The combined firm will have more than 150 clients.

The deal is the fifth acquisition over the years for Lambert Edwards and largest acquisition to date, “and we expect it to be our most impactful,” said CEO and Managing Partner Jeff Lambert.

“Our firm is rooted in financial communications, and this business mindset differentiates us among our PR firm peers nationally, making this acquisition such a strong strategic fit,” Lambert said. “The addition of Blicksilver addresses several of our strategic growth objectives including expanding our geographic reach, adding to our national practice areas in investor relations and financial communications, and multiplying our talent bench of C-level advisors.”

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Lambert Edwards and Blicksilver, founded in 2001 by Owen Blicksilver, will each operate under their respective brands, have a combined staff of 65 and a client roster of publicly traded and privately held companies based in 20 states and six countries.

Advisers on the transaction include M&A advisory firm The Stevens Group, law firm Warner Norcross & Judd LLP and New York counsel Silverman Acampora LLP. Financing for the deal was provided by Mercantile Bank of Michigan.