Betten Baker acquires pair of Mid-Michigan dealerships

MUSKEGON — A growing automotive dealership group has acquired new stores in Alma and Ithaca in Mid Michigan.

In the deal, Betten Baker Auto Group added Alma Chevrolet Buick GMC and Ithaca Chevrolet to its dealership portfolio, which now includes 16 locations. The company expects to retain the employees at both dealerships, for which David Prahl will serve as general manager.

The Alma and Ithaca stores had been owned by Tommy Fuerst, according to a statement.

For Betten Baker, the acquisitions allow the company to break into the Mid-Michigan market, according to co-owner Chris Baker, who described both stores as “well-performing dealerships.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisitions follow a deal in which Betten Baker acquired a Chevrolet Buick store in Cadillac that was announced in January. The company now employs more than 650 people across dealerships in Muskegon, Coopersville, Twin Lake, Lowell, Grandville, Big Rapids, Allegan, Ludington and Cadillac.