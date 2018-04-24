Manufacturer NapTags to build new plant in Rockford

ROCKFORD — A West Michigan-based manufacturer plans to expand with new 25,000-square-foot in Plainfield Charter Township.

Nap Ventures Inc., known as NapTags, a manufacturer and engraver of metal and plastic industrial tags, office nameplates, and employee badges broke ground this week on the new $2 million plant at 7777 Childsdale Ave., according to a statement.

The company, which was “bursting at the seams,” will add capacity with the move from its original, 9,000-square-foot site in Belmont. The building is set to be completed in December.

“We’ve had to rearrange the production area multiple times to accommodate new equipment and ensure the productivity of our staff,” Diane Miller, general manager of NapTags, said in a statement. “The new building will give us plenty of space to add machines and new capabilities to better serve our customers. The much-needed room will also allow us to create a more efficient production workflow.”

NapTags, which employs 17 people, tapped Ada-based Dixon Architecture to design the new facility. Grand Rapids-based First Companies will serve as construction manager.