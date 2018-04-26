Burke Porter acquires Belgian automation company

GRAND RAPIDS — Industrial equipment manufacturer Burke Porter Group is expanding its product portfolio and manufacturing presence with the acquisition of Van Hoecke Automation.

In the deal for Van Hoecke, a Belgium-based supplier of production automation for the food and automotive industries, Burke Porter will now be able “to pursue and support more diverse products with an expanded global scale,” CEO David DeBoer said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Burke Porter plans no changes in Van Hoecke’s daily operations, according to a statement.

“It’s an exciting time for the industry and for our company,” DeBoer said. “The pace of technology advancement in manufacturing utilizing sensing and autonomous machines and equipment … has created significant opportunities for us to address customer demands of today and well into the future.”

The acquisition of Van Hoecke is Burke Porter’s second in 2018, following a purchase of Sturtevant, Wis.-based testing stand manufacturer Titan Inc. in January.