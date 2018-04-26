rss icon

Thursday, 26 April 2018 14:37

WGVU general manager to retire

Written by  MiBiz Staff
Rate this item
(1 Vote)
Michael Walenta Michael Walenta

GRAND RAPIDS — WGVU Public Media General Manager Mike Walenta plans to retire June 29 after more than 30 years.

During his tenure, Walenta grew WGVU from one FM radio station and two TV stations into a broader public media station. WGVU Public Media, owned by Grand Valley State University, today consists of two FM National Public Radio stations, two AM radio oldies and NPR stations, and two TV stations with five digital channels, plus WGVU Digital Studios and WGVU Engage.

In a statement, Matt McLogan, vice president for university relations at GVSU, praised Walenta for his “his unwavering dedication to WGVU and to the unique and essential mission of public broadcasting.”

Walenta has served on numerous boards and committees. They include the Ken Burns/WETA Vietnam War Station Advisory Committee, Public Media Joint Licensee Association Board, and NETA Member Service Committee.

“Michael’s deep experience as a public broadcasting station leader helped to embed the essential message that public broadcasting is a unique American collaboration with audiences and supporters of public radio and public television,” Mike Riksen, vice president of policy and representation at NPR. “Michael’s career as a station leader will be remembered by all who worked with and know him and modeled by those looking to improve their performance.”

Read 78 times Last modified on Thursday, 26 April 2018 14:56
Published in In the News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « Burke Porter acquires Belgian automation company
back to top
Triangle Associates April 2018 - Reliability

Breaking News

«
<
April 2018
>
»
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 1 2 3 4 5

Follow MiBiz

Submit to Delicious Submit to Digg Submit to Facebook Submit to Google Bookmarks Submit to Stumbleupon Submit to Twitter Submit to LinkedIn