5 West Michigan hospitals get top grades in Leapfrog Group report

Five Spectrum Health hospitals in West Michigan, along with Metro Health in Wyoming and Lakeland Regional Medical Center in St. Joseph, earned a top grade in a semi-annual report on hospital quality and safety.

Spectrum Health’s Butterworth, Blodgett, Zeeland, United and Ludington campuses all earned an “A” in the spring report card from The Leapfrog Group, a Washington, D.C.-based group advocating for improved quality and safety in health care.

“These top scores reflect our continued commitment to quality and patient safety,” Gwen Sandefur, president of Spectrum Health Hospital Group, said in a statement. “Our providers and teams focus on patient safety each and every day. These scores are just one indicator that this focus is making a positive difference for our patients.”

The five Spectrum Health facilities, Metro Health — which is owned by the University of Michigan Health System, and Lakeland Regional were among 23 hospitals in Michigan to earn a top grade in the latest Leapfrog Group report card.

Of the 76 Michigan hospitals participating in the report, 24 earned a “B,” 24 earned a “C,” four hospitals received a “D,” and one hospital got an “F.”

Michigan presently ranks 24th in the country for the percentage of “A” hospitals. The state ranked 36th in the previous report card last fall.

Bret Jackson, president of the Novi-based Economic Alliance for Michigan that works with The Leapfrog Group, said “there is a lot more work to be done in Michigan” for hospitals to improve safety for patients.

“Our goal is for Michigan to be number one in the country for the percentage of ‘A’ hospitals,” Jackson said.

The Leapfrog Group uses 27 different metrics from publicly available data to grade more than 2,500 hospitals across the U.S.

Given the more than 200,000 people who die annually from errors in hospitals, “communities must be vigilant in monitoring the safety records of their local facilities,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

“The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade helps shed light on those hospitals in need of improvement, while also highlighting the safer facilities, to make it easy for patients to choose the best option for their care,” Binder said.

Here are the grades for hospitals in Western Michigan that are listed in the spring report from The Leapfrog Group: