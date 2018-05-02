Fox Motor Group adds Ann Arbor automotive dealership to portfolio

A Grand Rapids-based automotive dealership has acquired an Ann Arbor dealership that will create about 18 jobs, the company announced this week.

With the deal of Ann Arbor Infiniti, or Infiniti of Ann Arbor, Fox Motor Group LLC now serves 42 automotive and powersports brands in 32 locations.

Fox Motors, which has 1,675 employees, acquired Ann Arbor Infiniti at 515 Auto Mall Dr. from the Spartan Auto Group. This is the company’s fourth store in Ann Arbor.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited about the opportunity to represent Infiniti, as the high-end brand has been on our radar for quite some time given their commitment to technology and overall design details to ensure a first-class driver experience,” Fox Motors Chairman and CEO Daniel G. DeVos said in a statement. “Infiniti rounds out Fox Motors’ premium luxury offerings, and this acquisition serves to further our growth plans in the Ann Arbor market.”

According to a release, Fox Motors “has undergone significant growth in 2018.”

Prior to the acquisition of Ann Arbor Infiniti, Fox opened Fox Nissan of Lansing in March and added Indian Motorcycle to Fox Powersports in April.