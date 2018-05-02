HexArmor investing $8.7 million into Kent County facility

HexArmor, a Grand Rapids-based personal protective equipment manufacturer, will invest $8.7 million into a Kent County facility and plans to create roughly 50 jobs over the next three years.

Performance Fabrics Inc., which does business as HexArmor, manufacturers gloves, arm guards and aprons for workers in the construction, oil and gas, mining, lumber and utilities industries.

The company plans to expand to a facility located at 640 Leffingwell Ave. NE in Grand Rapids, according to a memo from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC).

The deal for HexArmor involves a “complete renovation” that will include a 20,000- to 30,000-square-foot addition of office space, roof repairs, electrical and mechanical work, and upgrades to interior space for “functionality.”

In support of the project, the state and city of Grand Rapids have included a $350,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant and a 10-year Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate.

“HexArmor is strongly committed to growth in the city of Grand Rapids, and we feel this vibrant community is the best place for both our business and employees,” Steve VanErmen, president and CEO of HexArmor, said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the support of The Right Place and their partners at the MEDC and city of Grand Rapids as we enter this next phase of growth.”

Prior to HexArmor’s expansion, the company entered into an equity partnership with the German-based personal protective equipment manufacturer Uvex Winter Holding GmbH, as reported by MiBiz in 2017.

The Michigan Strategic Fund, Michigan Economic Development Corp. and the Grand Rapids-based economic development firm The Right Place Inc. are supporting the project.