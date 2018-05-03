Knight Watch acquires Vertex Integration

KALAMAZOO –– Building services and systems integration firm Knight Watch Inc. has acquired a similar Hudsonville-based company.

The Kalamazoo-based Knight Watch announced on Wednesday it acquired Vertex Integration LLC in a deal that aims to bolster Knight Watch’s building automation presence in the state, according to a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our building automation division with the help of Vertex,” Eric Lindsley, CEO of Knight Watch, said in the statement.

The two companies plan to combine employees in a larger facility in Grand Rapids later this year. Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Knight Watch also has facilities in Grand Rapids and Troy.

Executives at Vertex Integration said shared philosophies between the two companies informed the decision to sell.

“Knight Watch and Vertex share similar values and visions about the future of facility management, so the partnership seems very natural,” stated Bill Hephner, co-founder of Vertex Integration.