rss icon

Friday, 04 May 2018 12:32

LG Chem seeks to hire 75 people in Holland

Written by  MiBiz Staff
Rate this item
(1 Vote)

HOLLAND — Automotive supplier LG Chem Michigan Inc. once again hopes to expand its workforce on the lakeshore.

The company, a maker of lithium-ion battery cells and battery packs for electric vehicles, hopes to fill up to 75 positions at a career fair on May 8.

According to a statement, LG Chem is seeking to hire technical operators, maintenance technicians, production engineers, journeyman electricians and other professionals.

The starting salary for technical operators is $14.50 an hour.

With the career fair, LG Chem continues on a hiring spree as it grows its capacity in Holland. In January, it held a career fair in the hopes of hiring 50 people.

The growth follows a 100,000-square-foot expansion last year to build out its battery pack assembly lines.

Read 143 times Last modified on Friday, 04 May 2018 12:36
Published in In the News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « Knight Watch acquires Vertex Integration Operator of 7 Denny’s restaurants in Michigan files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy »
back to top
Colliers International 05-2018 Top Rectangle

Breaking News

«
<
May 2018
>
»
S M T W T F S
29 30 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Follow MiBiz

Submit to Delicious Submit to Digg Submit to Facebook Submit to Google Bookmarks Submit to Stumbleupon Submit to Twitter Submit to LinkedIn