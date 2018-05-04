LG Chem seeks to hire 75 people in Holland

HOLLAND — Automotive supplier LG Chem Michigan Inc. once again hopes to expand its workforce on the lakeshore.

The company, a maker of lithium-ion battery cells and battery packs for electric vehicles, hopes to fill up to 75 positions at a career fair on May 8.

According to a statement, LG Chem is seeking to hire technical operators, maintenance technicians, production engineers, journeyman electricians and other professionals.

The starting salary for technical operators is $14.50 an hour.

With the career fair, LG Chem continues on a hiring spree as it grows its capacity in Holland. In January, it held a career fair in the hopes of hiring 50 people.

The growth follows a 100,000-square-foot expansion last year to build out its battery pack assembly lines.