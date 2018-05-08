Calvin College to become Calvin University

GRAND RAPIDS — Calvin College will shift to a university structure in 2020 in a move administrators say will open opportunity or innovation and collaboration.

Calvin trustees last week approved the change to Calvin University. The change had previously received the unanimous endorsement from the faculty senate in April.

“This direction enables us to live into what has already been true about Calvin, and it will better position us for the innovative work that is necessary for the future,” Calvin College President Michael Le Roy said in a statement. “We see this move providing a great opportunity to introduce more people to Calvin’s distinctive Christian mission.”

The change will coincide with the 100th anniversary of Calvin becoming a four-year college.

Calvin College, founded in 1876, has an enrollment of more than 3,800 students and offers more than 100 majors and programs.

“A move to a university with a liberal arts foundation both names what we already do and liberates us to do that work better,” said Kevin den Dulk, a political science professor at Calvin College. “I’m especially enthusiastic about using the university structure to expand our global reach, which is already considerable yet has a lot of room to grow.”