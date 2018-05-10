Consumers Energy signs co-location deal with Switch

GAINES TOWNSHIP — Michigan’s largest energy provider has inked a new deal with data center operator Switch Ltd. at its facility in Gaines Township in southern Kent County.

Jackson-based Consumers Energy (NYSE: CMS) plans to colocate its “mission-critical” data within servers at Switch’s Pyramid Campus, encompassing 90 percent of the facility’s second sector, according to a statement.

Switch (NYSE: SWCH) and Consumers Energy have a business relationship stretching back three years since the utility began providing all of the renewable energy for the facility, as MiBiz previously reported.

“Like Switch, Consumers Energy has made a commitment to the planet and to Michigan. This new agreement with Switch keeps our dollars in Michigan as we work to power our IT infrastructure with 100 percent renewable energy,” Consumers Energy Senior Vice President for Customer Experience and Technology Brian Rich said in a statement. “We have been pleased to work with Switch, first to develop a new program that powers Switch with renewable energy, and now to be a client at the Switch PYRAMID.”