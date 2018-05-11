TGW Systems Inc. to expand in Seattle, Atlanta

TGW Systems Inc., a global manufacturer of material handling equipment and provider of logistic solutions, said it plans to expand its footprint in the United States with offices in Seattle and Atlanta.

According to Mario Herndl, CEO of TGW Systems, the company has exceeded expectations, increased its workforce by more than 35 percent and is looking to hire roughly 100 employees over the next year.

“These two additional locations enable our team to be even closer to customers on the west and east coasts,” Herndl said in a statement. “As a self-contained solutions provider and system integrator, we have focused on bringing innovative technologies tailored to the American market. Everything our customers require for their material handling needs is provided by TGW, including all components.”

Currently, TGW has locations in Grand Rapids and Norton Shores.

By adding Seattle and Atlanta to its portfolio, Herndl said the company is taking another “step in our lengthy list of planned investments in our U.S. operations.”

He added the new offices will specialize in sales, project quoting and engineering activities.

“We are excited to establish these new locations for our expanded teams,” Alex Ruch, director of human resources for TGW Systems, said in a statement. “Both cities not only give us a footprint closer to current and prospective customers, but also represent two major metropolitan areas with strong engineering and logistics communities.

“Further, these two regions are home to top-tier universities that are continuously graduating world-class talent familiar with cutting-edge technologies.”

The move by TGW comes just months after the company announced a 170,000-square-foot manufacturing expansion at the former Wacker Neuson plant, located at 1300 E. Mount Garfield Road.

At the time, MiBiz reported that TGW’s capacity would double with the move.