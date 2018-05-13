MiBiz Growth Report: May 14, 2018

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for May 14, 2018.

M&A

Grand Rapids-based Concept Design Group , an architecture and interior design firm, has been acquired by Ghafari Associates Inc. , a Dearborn-based global architecture, engineering and construction services firm. Concept Design will be a unit of Ghafari Associates known as “Concept Design, a Ghafari Company” during the transition period, according to a statement. Ghafari has 15 offices around the world, stretching from Detroit to Brazil and the Middle East. Concept Design President Stephen Fry, along with Vice President Tom Tooley, will run the existing Grand Rapids office on Monroe Center NW and both join the management team at Ghafari Associates. Fry said the deal allows Concept Design to broaden its list of services beyond West Michigan and provides for a new type of architecture and engineering expertise in the region. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

WebTecs Inc. in Grand Rapids, a software development and e-commerce vendor that provides website managed services primarily to county governments, sold to two local buyers. Rua Associates LLC in Zeeland an in Muskegon represented WebTecs in the transaction.

Grand Rapids-based Fox Motor Group LLC acquired the Infiniti of Ann Arbor dealership from Spartan Auto Group, according to a statement. With the deal, Fox now sells 42 automotive and powersports brands at 32 locations. The new store is the fourth for Fox in Ann Arbor. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Prior to the acquisition of Ann Arbor Infiniti, Fox opened Fox Nissan of Lansing in March and added the Indian Motorcycle brand at its Fox Powersports store in April.

Kalamazoo-based Griffin Pest Solutions Inc. has acquired Pest Arrest LLC of Oak Park, Mich., according to a statement. The deal expands the company's reach into the Southwest Michigan market, including the Detroit area. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Expansions