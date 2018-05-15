Rapid transit agency hires deputy CEO

GRAND RAPIDS –– The Interurban Transit Partnership, the organization that operates The Rapid bus transit system around the Grand Rapids metro area, announced on Tuesday that it had hired a new member for its executive team.

Dina Reed will join the organization later this month as its deputy CEO of finance and administration, according to a statement.

Prior to accepting the position at The Rapid, Reed held a variety of positions in public and private transportation, aviation and hospitality, most recently working as director of financial analysis and business finance at Acro Service Corp. and as a vice president for the Wayne County Airport Authority.

In her new position, Reed will oversee the Grand Rapids transit authority’s $44 million annual budget and longer-term strategic vision, according to a statement.

Peter Varga, The Rapid’s CEO who’s set to retire on Sept. 30 following the completion of a search for a new top executive, noted Reed’s financial savvy as being of benefit to the organization.

“We are pleased that Dina has joined The Rapid as Deputy CEO of Finance and Administration,” Varga said in a statement. “Her knowledge and experience in leadership and finance gives The Rapid a strong position for success both now and in the future.”