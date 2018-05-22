Amazon formally identified as user of planned Gaines Township distribution facility

LANSING –– After months of secrecy, Amazon.com Inc.’s interest in a proposed Kent County facility is now official.

The board of the Michigan Strategic Fund on Tuesday morning voted to provide the Seattle-based online retailer with a $4 million Michigan Business Performance grant to move forward with a distribution facility in Gaines Township, which MiBiz exclusively reported in March.

Under the terms of the deal, the company plans to invest up to $150 million into the “sprawling” facility, set to be built by Atlanta-based development firm Seefried Industrial Properties Inc. on land owned by Steelcase Inc.

The more than 1 million-square-foot facility, expected to be built by next summer, would employ around 1,000 people, according to the state. The fulfillment center would be Amazon’s fourth distribution facility in Michigan following the development of three others in the southeastern portion of the state.

The proposed Gaines Township facility brings Amazon’s investment in Michigan up to $420 million. The e-commerce giant has committed to create 4,295 jobs, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

Officials with the MEDC say that the decision by Amazon to locate another distribution facility in Michigan further bolsters the state’s status as a hub for transportation and logistics.

“Amazon’s ongoing investment in Michigan reflects the state’s prime supply chain assets, and as a Midwest distribution center for internet-based businesses,” Jeff Mason, president and CEO of the MEDC, said in a statement.

“A project of this size will likely attract more growth and capital, and consequently, there will be a range of business investment,” Mason stated. “The state’s success comes from the coordination with our regional economic partners, and an understanding of how the state’s logistical assets can support a global enterprise like Amazon’s.”

The MEDC noted Amazon selected the Gaines Township site over locations in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Last week, Amazon announced its sixth Ohio distribution facility planned for West Jefferson, located west of Columbus.