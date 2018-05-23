rss icon

Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Virginia cybersecurity firm expands with Sparta office

Written by  MiBiz Staff
SPARTA — The Village of Sparta will soon house the satellite office of a Virginia tech firm.

Arlington, Va.-based cybersecurity firm SMFS Inc., which does business as GRIMM, announced today that it plans to create 27 high-tech jobs and invest $621,000 in the village’s downtown northwest of Grand Rapids.

The company cites West Michigan’s workforce as well as support from economic development organization The Right Place Inc. and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. as key drivers behind the expansion.

The MEDC is supporting the expansion project with a $216,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant, according to a statement.

The Sparta “cybersecurity lab” — aims to help the company work closer with the advanced manufacturing, automotive and defense sectors in the region.

“Downtown Sparta was the ideal location for our cybersecurity research lab,” GRIMM CEO Brian DeMuth said in a statement. “West Michigan’s low cost of doing business, combined with its talented pool of technology workers will make our company more competitive.”

For economic developers in the region, GRIMM’s expansion speaks to the continued strength of West Michigan’s technology sector.

“GRIMM’s decision to open its first cybersecurity research lab in West Michigan speaks to the strength of our region’s technology hub,” stated Jennifer Wangler a business development manager for The Right Place.

In the News
