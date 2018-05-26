Canned Heat: MiBiz Special Report / Craft Beer

Explosive growth in Michigan’s craft beer industry has created hundreds of new companies over the last decade. As a result of all those new entrants, competition in the industry has ratcheted up to an all-time high, testing the industry’s collegiality and owners’ appetite for risk. Even so, many executives still see opportunities to expand their companies. In this comprehensive special report, MiBiz explores how savvy companies are adapting their business models to thrive in an increasingly volatile market.
IN THIS ISSUE:
- Craft brewers continue to eke out growth despite increased volatility
- Brewery execs question craft beer’s emerging two-tiered pricing strategy
- ‘Realistic expectations’ urged as craft beer industry matures, competition rises
- Craft brewery executive roundtable
- List: Michigan breweries ranked
- Maturing breweries embrace automation
- Brewers walk regulatory tightrope with cannabis-related products
- Equipment suppliers embrace beer industry’s growth
- Hop growers face overcapacity challenges