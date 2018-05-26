rss icon

Saturday, 26 May 2018 12:33

Canned Heat: MiBiz Special Report / Craft Beer

Written by 
Rate this item
(2 votes)
Pigeon Hill Brewing owners (l-r) Chad Doane, Joel Kamp and Michael Brower. Pigeon Hill Brewing owners (l-r) Chad Doane, Joel Kamp and Michael Brower. PHOTO BY KATY BATDORFF

Explosive growth in Michigan’s craft beer industry has created hundreds of new companies over the last decade. As a result of all those new entrants, competition in the industry has ratcheted up to an all-time high, testing the industry’s collegiality and owners’ appetite for risk. Even so, many executives still see opportunities to expand their companies. In this comprehensive special report, MiBiz explores how savvy companies are adapting their business models to thrive in an increasingly volatile market.

IN THIS ISSUE:

Read 1403 times Last modified on Sunday, 27 May 2018 21:45
Published in Manufacturing
Joe Boomgaard

Managing Editor

[email protected]

Latest from Joe Boomgaard

More in this category: « Craft brewers continue to eke out growth despite increased volatility Steelcase asks for relief from metal tariffs »
back to top
Triangle Associates August 2018 - Integrity

Breaking News

«
<
August 2018
>
»
S M T W T F S
29 30 31 1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31 1

Follow MiBiz

Submit to Delicious Submit to Digg Submit to Facebook Submit to Google Bookmarks Submit to Stumbleupon Submit to Twitter Submit to LinkedIn