Sponsored Content: BlenderBottle Shakes Things Up with Local West Michigan Tech Company

Known for their iconic shaker cup used in gyms all over the world, BlenderBottle Company has grown exponentially since first entering the supplement scene in 2000. This Utah-based company manufactures products designed to improve their customers’ everyday lives and fitness routines, and they market their products towards physically active consumers. They are a trusted champion of their customer base, and their products can be found in more than 57,000 retail locations in the United States alone, and are also available worldwide.

Back in October of 2013, BlenderBottle was bogged down by a system that was lagging, freezing, and corrupting data on an almost daily basis. BlenderBottle knew they had outgrown their starter Operational ERP system and were ready to upgrade. They realized it was time to start using Microsoft Dynamics GP, and in order to make Dynamics GP a little more user-friendly, they were on the hunt for a sidekick. SalesPad Desktop, the powerful add-on for Microsoft Dynamics GP, answered the call.

SalesPad helped BlenderBottle combat their constant frustration by better managing and improving their complicated processes. As a company involved in creating custom bottles and labels, BlenderBottle was also in the market for a solution that could tackle the logistics of selling a lot of product to thousands of stores across the nation, including those with custom labels.

SalesPad is proud to have been at BlenderBottle’s side for almost five years now. In a recent sit-down with a couple of key players at the company, we identified a few specific ways in which SalesPad helped BlenderBottle become the hero we always knew they could be.

Better together, like milk and cookies

When preparing to make the switch to Microsoft Dynamics GP, BlenderBottle was searching for a more robust Operational ERP system that could handle the company’s growth, and ultimately, SalesPad proved to be a great partner.

Before SalesPad, Processing Manager Rebecca Jensen was using an archaic, paper-based order processing system to coordinate the ins and outs of huge standard orders, as well as every custom order. With SalesPad, Rebecca is now able to quickly track the progress of each individual order, allowing for more visibility. Each order type even has its own dedicated workflow (a plotted course of batches governed by logic-based rules), thanks to the Sales Monitor module. Custom orders are now just as easy to process as regular orders, which is a huge win for BlenderBottle.

With SalesPad, BlenderBottle has conquered their prior struggles with inefficiency. They’ve increased the volume of orders processed throughout the workday, and orders now are easily prioritized in order to maximize efficiency.

Sales channels, logistics, and API — oh my!

When it comes to shipping, BlenderBottle maintains a high standard, with practices such as same-day shipping, ongoing inventory audits, and compliance with big-box retailers. Adhering to standards had previously been a significant challenge, but with SalesPad acting as the Robin to their Batman, BlenderBottle is now able to meet and exceed expectations. They can now quickly determine an order’s status, view an order’s history, and identify any sort of problem happening with the order.

SalesPad has become the glue that ties all of BlenderBottle’s several ordering systems together. Grant Peterson, Technology Operations Supervisor at BlenderBottle, stated that SalesPad is the most reliable of all their software programs and plays a role in every order shipped from the warehouse.

In addition, BlenderBottle has taken full advantage of one of SalesPad’s add-ons, the Web API, which allows a business to write their own integrations to separate systems. Peterson likes how well SalesPad can accommodate custom user-defined fields that pull data from other applications. As one of the many software solutions BlenderBottle uses to keep their company on track, SalesPad must easily integrate with these other systems. And it does. This capability to integrate, along with its fluidity, low maintenance, and reliability, has earned SalesPad a long-term seat at the table with BlenderBottle.

