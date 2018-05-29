Spartan Motors signs 4-year contract with municipal purchasing agency

CHARLOTTE — West Michigan chassis manufacturer Spartan Motors Inc. has signed a four-year contract with a municipal contracting agency to streamline ordering of the company’s fire trucks.

The deal with National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA), a Staples, Minn.-based cooperative contract purchasing agency for government and education organizations, positions Spartan Motors (Nasdaq: SPAR) to grow its emergency response customer base, according to a statement.

Spartan Motors President and CEO Daryl Adams said the partnership with the NJPA “will be instrumental in expanding our network of customers who receive our high-quality fire trucks and high-level of customer support.”

The contract with Spartan Emergency Response, a division of the Charlotte-based Spartan Motors, lasts until 2022. Spartan will provide NJPA affiliated partners with a “streamlined, cost effective process” to purchase the fire trucks.

“Cooperative contracts for government purchasing represent the opportunity for Spartan and its brands to pursue sales that otherwise would not have been brought to the table,” Adams said in a statement. “It’s a win-win for small municipalities who otherwise wouldn’t have the resources to pursue a competitive bid process. We’re committed to offering convenience and best-in-class solutions to all of our customers regardless of the size of these departments or fleets and know this partnership will help us continue to do so.”

Spartan Motors’ Smeal brand of fire apparatus, which it acquired in 2017, has partnered with the NJPA since 2015, leading to more than $20 million in sales, according to the company.