Ventra Ionia to invest $4.85 million in Ionia facility

Automotive supplier Ventra Ionia Main LLC, is expanding its operations with the purchase of a 48,900-square-foot facility in Ionia, the company announced Wednesday.

The $4.85 million investment by Ventra Ionia, a subsidiary of the Urbana, Ill.-based Flex-N-Gate and a supplier of bumpers, exterior trim and other OEM automotive products, will create 109 new jobs.

According to filings with the Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC), Ventra Ionia’s purchase of the proposed facility at 1790 E. Blue Water Hwy in Ionia will add space for a new Ford Ranger bumper program that will likely include “assembly, paint and/or chrome finishing.”

“Today’s news wouldn’t be possible without the assistance from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the city of Ionia,” Flex-N-Gate Vice President of Procurement Bill Beistline said in a statement. “Flex-N-Gate’s growth in Michigan proves that the automotive industry is still robust. We are proud of our growth, and are poised to help our customers meet growing demand.”

The MEDC, Ionia County Economic Alliance and The Right Place Inc. assisted the company with its expansion plans, which chose Michigan over competing sites in Illinois and Indiana.

To support the initiative, the MEDC is awarding Ventra Ionia a performance-based $600,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant.