Senior living operators plan $67.5 million in projects in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Two West Michigan operators of senior living communities are embarking on major projects.

Leisure Living Management Inc. recently started construction on the $23 million, 104-unit Cascade Trails Senior Living that will consist of six townhomes, 54 independent living apartments, and 30 assisted living units.

The project, on an 18-acre site on Spaulding Avenue that includes hiking and biking trails, is targeted for completion in 2020.

“This is being built with seniors’ needs in mind,” Leisure Living COO Colin Kraay said in a statement. “It’s very intentional in that it allows seniors to choose their living environment and take part in the process of planning for their health as they age. It gives seniors complete control of care on a single campus.”

The Grand Rapids-based Leisure Living operates 25 senior living campuses in Michigan.

As the demand for senior living grows, Clark Retirement Community Inc. also plans two local expansion projects that total nearly $45 million.

The Grand Rapids-based Clark Retirement plans to invest $8.5 million to expand the Franklin Campus on the city’s southeast side. The project includes 22 new independent living apartments and larger social spaces and exercise facilities.

At the Keller Lake campus on Forest Hills Avenue, Clark Retirement plans to develop 70 new independent living apartments. Construction on the $36 million project should begin in spring 2019.

“We believe these spaces will allow us to build on our promise of creating communities of dignity, compassion and respect, centered on the lives of older adults and those who care for them,” Clark Retirement CEO Brian Pangle said in a statement. “We’re seeing increased demand for independent senior living, and more focus on services and amenities that support active lifestyles, socialization, wellness programs and community events. That’s why we’re expanding and adapting our flagship neighborhood location right here in Grand Rapids.”