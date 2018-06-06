Steelcase to offer commercial products from West Elm via dealers

GRAND RAPIDS — Office furniture manufacturer Steelcase Inc. is partnering with furnishings designer West Elm on new workplace designs.

Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) and West Elm are finalizing a partnership in which they plan to “design, manufacture and distribute” workplace solutions and offer them through Steelcase’s dealer network in the U.S. and Canada by year’s end.

The partnership will give Steelcase access to modern West Elm furniture “designed specifically for the workplace,” according to a statement.

Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

West Elm, a brand of Sonoma, Calif.-based Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM), offers a line of modern housewares and, since 2015, has marketed contract furnishings designed with a residential flair, according to a statement.

Steelcase’s Designtex company has worked with West Elm since 2015 to manufacture and distribute fabric for West Elm.

“Together with Steelcase, we will create customer experiences that leverage our differentiated residential design, shared commitment to world class innovation, and Steelcase’s industry-leading workplace expertise,” West Elm Vice President Cheryl Carpenter said in a statement.