Tramec Sloan acquires Fleet Engineers

HOLLAND — Tramec Sloan LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of products for the heavy-duty truck and trailer markets, has acquired Muskegon-based Fleet Engineers Inc.

Under the deal, Fleet Engineers will function as an autonomous division of Tramec Sloan, which itself is a subsidiary of Tramec LLC, according to a statement.

Fleet Engineers designs and manufactures aerodynamics solutions, door systems, spray control and parts and accessories for the truck and trailer industry.

“The strategic alignment of Fleet Engineers’ products, manufacturing technologies, knowledgeable and skilled people and culture for continuous quality and service improvement is a key fit to our long-term growth objectives,” stated Gary Sullo, president and CEO of Tramec Holdings. “This acquisition strengthens our commitment to establish a leadership position in superior manufacturing in the U.S.A. and enables us to provide coast-to-coast distribution of an expanded product line."

Tramec Sloan operates manufacturing and distribution centers in Holland and Muskegon, as well as in Galion, Ohio and Iola, Kansas. The company makes a range of products for OEMs and aftermarket suppliers in the truck and trailer market.

“Our combined commitment to growth, business development and exceeding customer expectations will further improve our ability to serve our current customers, expand our reach, and position our companies to respond to commercial vehicle and industrial opportunities nationwide,” Fleet Engineers President Wes Eklund said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.