Mid-Michigan brewery to close Sunday

PORTLAND — A West Michigan brewery is closing its doors this weekend after four years in operation.

The Gallery Brewery LLC, located at 143 Kent St. in Portland in Ionia County, plans to close on Sunday, according to an email sent on Thursday to mug club members.

In the note, which was posted to the brewery’s social media accounts today, the owners acknowledged and thanked the community for its support, but said “it’s time to do something different.”

“The past four years has been an interesting and enlightening journey. The absolute best part has been you — we have met and become friends with some amazing people we probably would not have met otherwise. What a blessing that’s been,” according to the note, titled "Farewell, friends.”

The taproom and restaurant, located in a restored building in Portland’s downtown district, featured works from local artists and craftsmen, as well as hosted music and other events.

According to state records, the brewery is owned by Hannah Green, Jared Green, Rush Clement and Julie Clement.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Gallery Brewery sold 66.2 barrels of beer last year, down from 103.4 barrels in 2016, according to a Year-End Beer Tax report from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

Portland craft beer enthusiasts will not have to go without a brewery in their city: While The Gallery plans to wind down its operations on Sunday, another brewery in town is opening today.

ConfluxCity Brewing Co., located at 110 N. Water St., is hosting a grand opening at 11 a.m. at its bar and restaurant, according to social media.