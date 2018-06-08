JR Automation acquires Southeast Michigan automation provider

HOLLAND — JR Automation Technologies LLC has acquired its fourth company in six months.

The Holland-based manufacturer of custom automation equipment announced Thursday that it had purchased Auburn Hills-based Esys Automation LLC, a full-service automation solutions provider.

According to JR Automation Chairman and CEO Mike DuBose, the deal for Esys Automation will further build the company’s “leading-edge global solutions platform” while “providing ‘Industry 4.0’ solutions to our customers.”

“Esys’ capabilities, dedication, sense of urgency, and focus on quality for their worldwide customer base is well-aligned with the culture and strategy at JR Automation, so we anticipate a smooth transition forward,” DuBose said in a statement. “Together, our complementary strengths will create more opportunities for exceptional customer solutions and a well-developed team of innovative employees.”

Prior to Esys, JR Automation acquired the Ogden, Utah-based Setpoint Systems and Setpoint Inc. in April, and the automation systems business of Waverly, Iowa-based Doerfer Corp. in December.

Since 2015, JR Automation has been owned by the New York-based private equity firm Crestview Partners.

“Joining forces with the JR Automation team will provide great opportunities for our people and increase our ability to support our customers both technically and geographically,” Chris Marcus, president of Esys Automation, said in a statement. “Similarly, aligning best practices and leveraging each organization's tremendous engineering and manufacturing talent will improve our ability to deliver highly sophisticated automation systems on a global scale.”