Ludington city manager Shay appointed to Ottawa County deputy admin job

WEST OLIVE –– Ludington city manager John Shay has been hired by Ottawa County to serve as the lakeshore municipality’s deputy administrator.

Shay was selected from a pool of 118 applicants, according to a statement from the county. He had served as Ludington city manager for 15 years.

“I am very excited to begin work as Ottawa County’s next Deputy County Administrator and to join a dedicated team of public servants, providing excellent public services in a cost-effective manner,” Shay said in a statement.

Shay will replace former deputy county administrator Keith Van Beek, who became Holland’s city manager earlier this year.

Shay starts his job on July 23, earning $123,468 per year.

“We are thrilled to have John Shay join the Ottawa County Team,” stated Al Vanderberg, Ottawa County administrator. “John’s many successful years in municipal management will serve the County well.”