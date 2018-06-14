Technology repair firm to invest $2.7 million in GR expansion

GRAND RAPIDS — A company that offers technology protection and repair services expects to add 115 jobs with a facility expansion project.

Repair Center LLC, which does business as Tech Defenders, says it will invest $2.7 million into a 73,000-square-foot facility at 601 Maryland Ave. NW in Grand Rapids. The move will help alleviate current capacity constraints for the company, and offer it more room for operations and storage, according to a statement from Grand Rapids-based The Right Place Inc.

“As we continue to grow both nationally and internationally, we need a larger location that will grow with us,” Garry VonMyhr, CEO of Tech Defenders, said in a statement.

Tech Defenders currently employs 120 people. The company mostly works with school districts nationwide on the protection and repair of classroom-based mobile devices.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. provided a performance-based $172,500 Michigan Business Development grant to support the project.