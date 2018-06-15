Restaurant Partners acquires Noble Restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS — A West Michigan restaurant operator has acquired Wyoming, Mich.-based Noble Restaurant, an eatery owned by Andrew Lamppa that specializes in “healthy lifestyle dining.”

Noble, a DBA of 44Diner LLC, will join the 11 other brands as part of Grand Rapids-based Restaurant Partners Inc., according to a statement. The restaurant, located at 1851 44th St. SW in Wyoming, focused on “honest scratch cooking” that caters to various dietary needs — including vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free — as well as healthy options.

Restaurant Partners Owner Jeff Lobdell called Noble “a leader” in its breakfast and lunch offerings that’s established “a tremendous following.” He said in a statement that his company hopes to use Noble’s experience to inform possible changes at its other brands.

“We feel many of our current concepts will benefit from some of Noble Restaurants dietary concerns, product lines, and philosophies, while we feel confident that we can bring the Noble brand some administrative efficiencies and marketing expertise,” Lobdell said in a statement.

Restaurant Partners employs more than 750 people across 20 locations in West Michigan and in the Traverse City area. The company’s brands include Rockwell Republic, Sundance, Beltline Bar, Grand Coney and The Omelette Shoppe.