EPS Security acquires local competitor VTT

GRAND RAPIDS — Security systems provider EPS Security has purchased the operations of Comstock Park-based Video-Tech-Tronics Inc.

The deal, which closed last month, will help the Grand Rapids-based EPS Security boost its market share among residential and commercial clients, according to a statement.

The family-owned EPS Security added 1,500 customers with the acquisition, bringing its customer base to more than 28,300 spanning Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, the company said.

VTT had sought the deal with a larger operator to expand the high-tech service offerings to its customers and allow the company’s 13 employees more growth opportunities, according to President Chris Johnson.

Terms of the deal, which did not include VTT’s operations at 859 West River Center Drive, were not disclosed.