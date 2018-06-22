Zeigler Automotive Group acquires Chicago-area Ford dealership

KALAMAZOO — Zeigler Automotive Group has acquired a Ford dealership just west of Chicago.

The Kalamazoo-based dealership group said Thursday that it is purchasing McCarthy Ford of Riverside, Ill. from Ray and John LeFevour. For Zeigler Automotive, the deal marks the company’s fourth Ford store and its 26th dealership acquisition, according to a statement.

Previously, the store was known as Joe Rizza Ford for nearly 40 years until the LeFevours bought it in February 2017.

Zeigler Automotive plans to rebrand the dealership as Zeigler Ford of Riverside and reopen it June 26 with its management team. The company plans to hire all McCarthy Ford employees, and bring in a new general manager.

“We feel that this store has great potential and North Riverside,” Aaron Zeiger, president of Zeigler Automotive Group, said in a statement. “With everything we know about this business and with the community’s support, we can really make this a successful store.”

The companies agreed last month to a deal, which is expected to close on Monday, June 25. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Zeigler Automotive Group ranks 62nd on the Automotive News list of top dealers as ranked by new car sales, which totaled 15,090 in 2017. The company generated $1.08 billion in revenue last year.