Die Cad Group acquired by Tooling Technologies

GRAND RAPIDS — Tooling design and engineering firm Die Cad Group Inc. has been purchased by a Southeast Michigan company.

Macomb-based Tooling Technologies Group, a multi-division tooling, engineering and automation firm, acquired Die Cad to expand its capabilities in tooling design, simulation and other services, according to a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Die Cad Group maintains offices in Byron Center and Greenville and serves customers in automotive, off-highway, furniture and white goods industries. The company, founded in 1995, provides engineering services, including design for tool and die, mold and machine, as well as simulation for transfer presses, products and processes.

The two companies share “virtually no overlap” in their customer bases, according to a statement.

“Our partnership with Tooling Tech Group will provide long-term stability and growth opportunities for Die Cad Group, as well as enable us to expand our service offerings,” Die Cad Group President Bobbie Blanton said in a statement. “Our management team is excited and remains focused on supporting our customers with great service, which is still our top priority.”

Tooling Tech Group serves the a majority of automotive platforms, as well as works with customers in the appliance, lawn and garden products, consumer goods, off-road equipment and other industries.

The company, which has the backing of private equity firm GenNx360 Capital Partners, includes Tooling Technology, Fremont Plastic Molds, Majestic Industries, G.H. Tool, Century Tool & Gage and CTG Bel-Kur Automation. The Tooling Technology division operates an engineering and design office in Grand Rapids at 4460 44th St., according to its website.