Tuesday, 26 June 2018 16:35

Stryker to invest $109.8 million in Portage manufacturing facility

Written by  MiBiz Staff
PORTAGE — Medical device manufacturer Stryker Corp. plans to invest $109.8 million into a Kalamazoo County manufacturing facility.

The announcement Tuesday by the Kalamazoo-based Stryker (NYSE: SYK) includes the addition of up to 260 jobs in Portage by the end of 2025, with the average annual salary paying $73,000.

The proposed 253,000-square-foot medical device manufacturing facility will include special amenities for employees, namely a café and patio, additional training space and newly designed offices.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.  

The Michigan Strategic Fund approved a $2.6 million performance-based Michigan Business Development Program grant to support the Stryker project.  

The Portage City Council will hold a public hearing tonight to consider Stryker’s request for an industrial facilities exemption.

“The expansion further positions Stryker to innovate and respond effectively to the worldwide medical community for generations to come,” Jeff Mason, CEO of the Lansing-based Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC), said in a statement. “Stryker has been one of Michigan’s most innovative companies and solid corporate citizens. … The region’s lower costs, proximity to a diverse supplier base and access to a young, highly educated and design-minded workforce benefit companies and employees alike.”

