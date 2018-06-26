Stryker to acquire Swiss med device firm

KALAMAZOO — Stryker Corp. plans to buy a Swiss company that produces a medical device to clear smoke during procedures that involve cauterizing tissue.

Terms of the deal between the Kalamazoo-based Stryker (NYSE: SYK) and SafeAir AG were undisclosed. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

SafeAir’s products reduce staff and patient exposure to the hazards of surgical smoke.

“The acquisition of SafeAir AG is highly complementary to the Surgical business of Stryker’s Instruments division, and strengthens our smoke evacuation portfolio in both the U.S. and Europe,” said Timothy Scannell, Stryker’s group president for MedSurg and Neurotechnology. “This acquisition aligns with Stryker’s focus of providing solutions that result in a higher quality of care and level of safety for both healthcare professionals and patients.”