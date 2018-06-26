rss icon

Tuesday, 26 June 2018 16:39

Stryker to acquire Swiss med device firm

Written by  MiBiz Staff
Rate this item
(0 votes)

KALAMAZOO — Stryker Corp. plans to buy a Swiss company that produces a medical device to clear smoke during procedures that involve cauterizing tissue.

Terms of the deal between the Kalamazoo-based Stryker (NYSE: SYK) and SafeAir AG were undisclosed. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

SafeAir’s products reduce staff and patient exposure to the hazards of surgical smoke.

“The acquisition of SafeAir AG is highly complementary to the Surgical business of Stryker’s Instruments division, and strengthens our smoke evacuation portfolio in both the U.S. and Europe,” said Timothy Scannell, Stryker’s group president for MedSurg and Neurotechnology. “This acquisition aligns with Stryker’s focus of providing solutions that result in a higher quality of care and level of safety for both healthcare professionals and patients.”

Read 199 times
Published in In the News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « Stryker to invest $109.8 million in Portage manufacturing facility
back to top
Horizon Bank 06-25-2018 Top Rectangle

Breaking News

«
<
June 2018
>
»
S M T W T F S
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Follow MiBiz

Submit to Delicious Submit to Digg Submit to Facebook Submit to Google Bookmarks Submit to Stumbleupon Submit to Twitter Submit to LinkedIn