Tuesday, 03 July 2018 09:27

Eaton Federal Savings Bank acquires Mid Michigan bank

Written by  MiBiz staff
CHARLOTTE — Eaton Federal Savings Bank closed late last week on the acquisition of Stockbridge Bankcorporation Inc., the Stockbridge-based parent company of SSBBank.

Two SSBBank offices in Gregory and Stockbridge — southeast of Lansing — will operate as Eaton Federal Savings Bank branches. An office in Eaton Rapids will consolidate into a nearby Eaton Federal Savings Bank branch.

SSBBank had assets of $66.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter. Eaton Federal Savings Bank, with five branches in Eaton County and one in Barry County, had assets of about $280 million.

