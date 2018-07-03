Family-owned S. Abraham & Sons acquired by Louisiana company

GRAND RAPIDS — Wholesale distributor S. Abraham & Sons Inc. (SAS) is under new ownership.

According to a report in The New Orleans Advocate, Imperial Trading Co. of Elmwood, La. acquired the stock of SAS parent company GRAD Inc.

The family-owned, 90-year-old SAS serves as a wholesale grocery distributor to convenience stores throughout the Midwest.

The newly combined company will become the fifth-largest convenience store distributor in the nation, with more than 1,000 employees, a 20-state footprint and annual sales of more than $2.5 billion, according to a report in CSP Magazine, a trade publication for the convenience store industry. As part of the deal, third-generation leader Jerry Abraham was named president of SAS, while Alan Abraham will continue to serve in an advisory capacity.

“As we looked at opportunities for the future of our company, we sought a like-minded company with similar core values and marketing philosophies. We found them in Imperial Trading,” Alan Abraham said for the report in CSP Magazine.

The Advocate also reported that Imperial intends to maintain the two distribution centers operated by SAS in Grand Rapids and Indianapolis and the company’s West Michigan corporate offices.

Messages MiBiz left with SAS and Imperial Trading were not immediately returned.