Marketing agency plans new office in downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON — Marketing agency Revel plans to relocate its downtown Muskegon office to a new mixed-use project within the city’s central business district.

The more than decade-old marketing agency that created the Watch Muskegon campaign will occupy the second floor of the under-construction Lake View Lofts at 351 West Western Ave., set to be completed later this year, according to a statement.

The $7.3 million project is being developed by 351 West Western LLC and Great Lakes Development Investments Inc.

The ground-floor space of the Lake View Lofts development will offer additional commercial space, while 20 market-rate apartments will occupy the upper three floors.

“We’re proud to invest, not only in the building, but in Muskegon’s continued growth,” Revel partner and CEO Jason Piasecki said in a statement. “We’re growing right along with the community and are looking forward to moving into our new space. We hope by further investing in downtown, we inspire other businesses to do the same.”