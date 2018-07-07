rss icon

Saturday, 07 July 2018 18:20

Michigan Instruments acquired by former Huizenga Group executive

Written by  MiBiz Staff
Chris Blanker. Chris Blanker. Courtesy Photo

Chris Blanker has acquired the assets of Michigan Instruments in Grand Rapids.

Blanker, previously with the Huizenga Group, became president and CEO of Michigan Instruments, a maker of automated CPR machines and training and testing devices.

“What attracted me to Michigan Instruments most was their history in the markets they serve, exceptional quality and reliable products that give them a strong brand across the globe, and most importantly, that with some fresh thinking and additional investment the company is poised for growth,” Blanker said in an announcement of the deal.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

